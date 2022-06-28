Russia has to be recognized as state-sponsor of terrorism, only frozen terrorists can hit rockets on civilian objects, - Zelenskyi. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

The head of state reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Only completely frozen terrorists, who should have no place on the ground, can hit rockets with civilian targets. And these are not erroneous missile hits in kindergartens, schools, shopping malls, and residential buildings, these are calculated strikes by the occupiers.

Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. The world is capable, and therefore, must stop Russian terror," the statement said.

