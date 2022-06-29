Body of girl under rubble of shelled house in Ochakovo. PHOTO 18+

The body of a child was found under the rubble of a house fire by racists in Ochakovo. WARNING!!! The news contains a photo that is not recommended for children and the mentally ill.

The photo was published online, Censor.NET reports.

We will remind, on the morning of June 28 the Russian occupiers struck rockets in Ochakov's houses in the Mykolaiv area. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, including 4 children - a three-month-old baby now in a coma, a one-year-old child, and 13 and 16-year-olds. Two people died. In particular, a 6-year-old child.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Ochakov by Russian occupiers: two people were killed, including child. 6 people were injured, including 4 children. PHOTOS