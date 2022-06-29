ENG
Slovyansk and Bakhmut withstood five enemy hits in day. Under Russian attacks, there were 6 more settlements in Donetsk region, - National police. PHOTO

The occupiers fired on 7 settlements. There are civilians killed and wounded. 20 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, a school, a factory, an agricultural firm, enterprises, and a power line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

"Slovyansk and Bakhmut withstood five enemy hits each, and the Russians also aimed at Avdiivka, Netaylov, Novoukrainka, Paraskoviyivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

The occupiers fired S-300 SAM missiles, artillery, and Grad and Urahan multiple rocket launchers. A total of 16 strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region. "10 private houses and civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

See more: 25 Russian strikes per day. Occupiers hit Donetsk region with SAM missiles "S-300", "Grad" and "Urahan", - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS


Read more: Another missile strike on Sloviansk. Russian hit almost city center. There are dead and wounded, - mayor Lyakh


