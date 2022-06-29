Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On the morning of June 29 at 06:25, Russia struck a missile strike on a five-story building in Mykolaiv. There was the destruction of apartments in one entrance from the third to the fifth floor, and the fire began.
The photo from a place of "arrival" in Mykolaiv is published by the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv area, informs Censor.NET
It is currently known about 4 dead and 5 injured, one of the victims is an SES officer. Emergency rescue and search operations are underway.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...