Consequences of Russian missile attack on 5-storey building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

On the morning of June 29 at 06:25, Russia struck a missile strike on a five-story building in Mykolaiv. There was the destruction of apartments in one entrance from the third to the fifth floor, and the fire began.

The photo from a place of "arrival" in Mykolaiv is published by the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv area, informs Censor.NET

It is currently known about 4 dead and 5 injured, one of the victims is an SES officer. Emergency rescue and search operations are underway.

