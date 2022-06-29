Indonesian President Vidodo visited Irpin. PHOTO

Indonesian President Joko Vidodo visited Irpin (Kyiv region).

As Censor.NET reports, he wrote about it on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Behind me is the Lypky residential complex in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Irpin. Together with Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Hryhorovych Markushin, I saw firsthand the destruction of buildings and infrastructure as a result of the war. I hope this war will be stopped soon," he wrote.

Read more: Russia ceases to be NATO partner, it is biggest threat to Alliance's eastern flank, - Duda