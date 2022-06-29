Occupiers continue to strike at Orikhiv and Huliaipole, - Zaporizhia RMA. PHOTOS

During the past 24hrs, the police received 19 reports of armed crimes against civilians by Russian servicemen. The applicants report the consequences of the shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of the Orikhiv and Huliaipole territorial communities, which took place during different periods of the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Zaporizhia RMA.

"Once again, representatives of the Russian army aimed at Huliaipole. Enemy missile strikes were inflicted on private homes, in which the slate floor was severely damaged, walls were cut and windows were destroyed. The shells also flew into one of the local schools. The rocket ignited the roof of the room, as a result of which the property on the upper floors of the lyceum was damaged.

See more: Indonesian President Vidodo visited Irpin. PHOTO

Homes of Orikhiv residents also suffered significant damage in the past. The roofs of the houses are broken, the facades and windows are deformed. In addition to the living quarters themselves, the adjacent territories also suffered significant damage. The explosion of the missiles severed the wires of the power grids, damaged the yards and fences, and parked the cars," the statement reads.

It is established that as a result of artillery shelling on Orikhiv the wounded citizens were taken to hospital for rendering medical aid.

"Also during the past 24hrs, there were four reports from residents of the village of Preobrazhenka, Polohy district, about destroyed apartments, residential buildings, as well as all property that was in the homes of villagers," the RMA added.











