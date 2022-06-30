ENG
During day, occupiers shelled residential buildings, businesses, and ambulance in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

The occupiers shelled 10 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. 13 residential buildings, a meat processing plant, a coke-chemical plant, an ambulance, garages, and power lines were destroyed and damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. 

"The cities of Avdiyivka, Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, the villages of Pervomaiske, Novomykolaivka, Sydorov, and Berestov were under fire. The Russians fought with aviation, artillery, and Grad and Uragan multiple rocket systems," says the messages

In total, 19 strikes were recorded in Donetsk region. 40 civilian objects were destroyed.


The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

