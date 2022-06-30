In Zaporizhia region, occupiers are destroying private houses and educational institutions. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, the police received 13 statements from residents of the Orihiv district about the consequences of enemy shelling. There was no information about the injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Citizens reported destroyed buildings in the city and nearby villages. As a result of the armed attack, windows and doors were broken in all residential buildings, the slate coating on the roofs and facades of the buildings were damaged, and the yard area was destroyed. In some houses, the rockets hit directly on the roofs, which ignited, and almost all the property and furniture burned.

The apartments of Orikhov residents were also damaged. Their windows, balconies, building facades, and all the property that was on the premises were gutted. In addition, the residents of Orikhov informed the police about the destroyed educational and preschool institutions. On the territory of the school, the yard, more than 20 windows on the premises of the educational building, as well as the heating network and water pipeline were damaged. In kindergartens, windows are broken, and walls, doors, roofs, and property of institutions are destroyed. The boiler room of the garden and the yard area burned down," the report says.

The regional military administration adds that residents of the Myrne and Preobrazhenka villages of the Pologiv district also reported destroyed homes.

