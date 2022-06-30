Сorporate rights of TUI travel agency were arrested, its ultimate beneficiary Mordashov has connections with Russian elite, - SSU. PHOTOS

The corporate rights of one of the largest travel agencies, the ultimate beneficiary of which is a Russian billionaire, have been seized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"As the Ukrainian special service established, the ultimate beneficiary of this company is a Russian billionaire who is close to the political leadership of the aggressor country. In Russian business circles, this man is called an "iron boy." He owns one of the largest Russian steel and mining companies and has controlling stakes in several enterprises," the report said.

It is noted that in 2016, the businessman received the award "For good deeds" from Putin.

According to data from open sources, it is about Oleksii Mordashov and the TUI travel agency.

Currently, according to the court's decision, his tourism business in Ukraine has been seized. This applies, in particular:

- corporate rights in the form of 100% of the company's authorized capital in the amount of over UAH 31.5 million

- funds in the amount of more than UAH 3 million and USD 106,000, which were in bank accounts.

All seized assets were handed over to the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA).

