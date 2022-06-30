Russia reports destruction of more Ukrainian equipment than existed - investigation. INFOGRAPHICS

Journalists studied the daily briefings of the representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ihor Konashenkov, about the war against Ukraine.

For example, Konashenkov reported on the capture of 25 settlements in Ukraine more than once. Most times - the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "draws" data on destroyed Ukrainian equipment, which sometimes contradict each other. Thus, as of June 26, Konashenkov reported on 216 destroyed Ukrainian planes. But there are not so many aircraft in Ukraine. Moreover, these data exceed the data of the Russian Federation itself, which before the active war declared that Ukraine had only 152 aircraft.

The information about Ukrainian prisoners of war also does not match: if you count the number from all Konashenkov's briefings until March 2, 838 people are captured. But on March 2, the speaker himself claimed 572 prisoners.

The same miracles happen with regard to the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers - according to the data from the daily briefings of the Russian Federation, they are already at least 40,596.

Also, according to the statements of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, during the first 100 days of the active war in Ukraine, 39,000 "areas of concentration of manpower and equipment" and "strongholds" of Ukrainian troops were destroyed. However, the number of units of the reported destroyed equipment is much smaller than the mentioned "accumulations of manpower and equipment".









