Yaroslav Shamanov (Sherman) died in battle with Russian invaders. PHOTOS

In 2014, Yaroslav volunteered to defend the Motherland and was the commander of the motorized infantry platoon of the 11th motorized infantry battalion "Kyivan Rus".

According to Censor.NET.

On Sherman's Facebook page, people are honoring his memory and posting photos with the Ukrainian defender.

Volodymyr Saveliev published an extract from the report of the commander of one of the units: "The commander of the 3rd company of military unit A7296, captain Y.V. SHAMANOV, provided invaluable assistance during the battle and the evacuation of the HOBIT mobile group. ... During the following hours of the battle, captain Y.V. SHAMANOV took part in the planning and organization of fire damage to the enemy, which made it possible to divert the enemy's attention from the HOBBIT group, which was leaving with the wounded from position B....

Around 12:30, a shooting battle with the enemy began, during which Captain SHAMANOV Y.V. coordinated the actions of units of military unit A.... with a defined division".

"A real soldier, an infantryman, an officer, a patriot of his country died... Two little children were left without a father," writes Yevhen Bily.

As Censor.NET published an interview with Yaroslav Shamanov in 2017.



