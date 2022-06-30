Canada will provide the Armed Forces with armored vehicles and cameras for drones - Reznikov. PHOTO

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has published information about new arms supplies from Canada.

Reznikov said: "Great news from Canada. It's an important new for Ukraine on further supplies of equipment - armored combat vehicles and drone cameras. Crucial to our ability to resist the aggressor. Thank you, Anita Anand."





