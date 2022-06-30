Canada will provide the Armed Forces with armored vehicles and cameras for drones - Reznikov. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has published information about new arms supplies from Canada.
According to Censor.NЕТ he wrote this on twitter.
Reznikov said: "Great news from Canada. It's an important new for Ukraine on further supplies of equipment - armored combat vehicles and drone cameras. Crucial to our ability to resist the aggressor. Thank you, Anita Anand."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...