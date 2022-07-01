Russia lost more than $900 million worth of equipment on Zmiino and in surrounding waters, - Forbes. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia lost more than 900 million dollars worth of equipment on Snake Island and in the surrounding waters.

Such a conclusion was made by Forbes Ukraine, which calculated the known losses of the Russian army from the reports of the Armed Forces and export contracts, Censor.NET reports.

The biggest loss of the occupying army was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moskva" worth 750 million dollars, which was targeted by the Ukrainian military with Neptune missiles on April 13.

In addition, at least eight anti-aircraft systems of the "Thor", "Pantsir" and "Strela" types with a total cost of more than 100 million dollars and four watercraft of various classes with a total cost of about 50 million dollars were destroyed.

Also, one of the important targets was the rescue tugboat "Vasily Beh". According to Forbes, it was one of the newest — the Astrakhan Shipyard launched it in 2016. Also, according to the Ukrainian military, there was a Tor anti-aircraft missile complex on board the ship.

In addition, during the operation to liberate the island, three Pantsir S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were destroyed.

Forbes Ukraine estimated the total value of the equipment destroyed on Zmiiny and in the surrounding waters at $915 million. The publication notes that only known and confirmed losses were taken into account, so the list may not be exhaustive.