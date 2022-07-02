Last day, occupiers struck Donetsk 17 times, 58 civilian objects were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, 11 settlements of Donetsk region were under enemy fire. 43 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, including 10 multi-apartment buildings.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

In total, the occupying forces struck the Donetsk region 17 times.

"We hit the cities of Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne, the villages of Oleksandrivka, Kurdyumivka, Zhelanne, Tonenke, Vozdvizhenka. There are dead and wounded civilians.



Russian troops bombarded the region with aircraft, missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, multiple launch rocket system "Grad", "Uragan", "Smerch", artillery. They targeted the residential sector," the National Police noted.

As a result of the Russian shelling, 58 civilian objects were destroyed - houses, a school, a farm, a shopping center, a public transport stop, a refractory plant, a fitness club, a railway, a gas distribution station, a power line, etc.

