Consequences of enemy shelling of city of Orihiv in Zaporizhia region. PHOTOS

At midnight, the Russian military shelled the center of the peaceful populated city of Orihiv in the Zaporizhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

As noted, targeted fire is again completely destroying the private homes of the residents of Orihiv.

That night, high-rise apartments, houses, and outbuildings in the central part of the city were affected.











