Our response to Russian aggression must be united, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Russian aggression against Ukraine is also aggression against the entire united Europe.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against the whole of united Europe, against each of us, against our common values. And our response should be only united," the head of state said.

