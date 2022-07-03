Occupiers are shelling Kramatorsk for second day with multiple launch rocket system "Smerch". There is serious destruction, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTO

On the second day, the occupiers hit Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with the multiple launch rocket system "Smerch".

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Civilian infrastructure is being destroyed and the civilian population is being targeted. So far, there are no victims, but there is serious destruction. The explosives service is working. Stay closer to the shelters, do not ignore the alarm signals!", the message reads.









