In Mariupol, warehouse burned down where occupiers stored looted goods - Andryushchenko. PHOTO

In Mariupol the day before, on July 2, a service station warehouse burned down, where the property stolen by the occupiers was stored.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, around 5:00 p.m., the looted property, together with the warehouse, suddenly caught fire. The Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived to rescue their "own" property, but they did not have time. Another Mariupol firebender repaid the robbers," he wrote.

Andryushchenko noted that Mariupol does not accept the occupation and begins retaliating even in the rear of the occupiers.

