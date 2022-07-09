ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8888 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
14 073 45
war (19608) shoot out (8513) Grad (91) Reznychenko (206)

In morning, Russian troops hit residential quarters of Kryvyi Rih from "Grad", there are victims, - Reznichenko. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The enemy does not stop shelling Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop the terror of our cities and villages. In the morning, Russian troops shelled the Inguletskyi district of Kryvyi Rih. They deliberately hit the residential quarters from the "Grad".

This insidious shelling took the life of a 41-year-old woman, two more people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

A school and several houses were damaged. A car parked nearby burned down," the report says.

Read more: In morning, enemy launched 7 rockets over Dnipropetrovsk region, 6 were shot down, - Reznichenko

In morning, Russian troops hit residential quarters of Kryvyi Rih from Grad, there are victims, - Reznichenko 01

In morning, Russian troops hit residential quarters of Kryvyi Rih from Grad, there are victims, - Reznichenko 02

In morning, Russian troops hit residential quarters of Kryvyi Rih from Grad, there are victims, - Reznichenko 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 