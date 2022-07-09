Moldy bread and shovels: Russia transferred "humanitarian aid" to Mariupol. PHOTOS

"Humanitarian aid" was delivered to the temporarily occupied Mariupol from the Tula region of the Russian Federation.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.

"Tula humanitarian aid is the bottom of the bottom of Russian aid. Moldy, stale bread and shovels. It's not even enough sarcasm to comment on such concern for the people of Mariupol," the message says.

Watch more: Border guards hit occupiers with drone, at least 5 rashists were killed. VIDEO





