In one day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians in 3 settlements of the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.
"On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Pereizny. Another 23 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...