In one day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians in 3 settlements of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.

"On July 9, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Pereizny. Another 23 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the report says.

