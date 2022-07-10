ENG
Rashists struck 30 strikes in Donetsk region in day. Rescue operation is underway in Chasovoy Yar, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

15 settlements were under the sights of the Russians. There are dead and wounded civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police of Ukraine.

"The occupiers hit the cities of Avdiivka, Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Krasnohorivka, New York, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Karlivka, Kodema, Novoselivka, Pervomaiske, Pereizne, Pisky, Prelesne. Avdiivka suffered the most, where 11 arrivals were recorded, and Kostyantynivka - four shellings," the report says.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.


