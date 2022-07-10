20 853 28
Moment of rocket attack by occupiers on high-rise building in city of Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The moment of the rocket attack by the occupiers on a residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region was caught on video.
According to Censor.NET.
According to the State Emergency Service, as of 1:00 p.m. during emergency rescue operations, the bodies of 15 dead people were found at the scene, and 5 people were rescued from the rubble. Language contact was established and maintained with three persons under the rubble, measures are being taken to rescue them, work is ongoing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...