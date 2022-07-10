ENG
Moment of rocket attack by occupiers on high-rise building in city of Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

The moment of the rocket attack by the occupiers on a residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region was caught on video.

According to Censor.NET.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 1:00 p.m. during emergency rescue operations, the bodies of 15 dead people were found at the scene, and 5 people were rescued from the rubble. Language contact was established and maintained with three persons under the rubble, measures are being taken to rescue them, work is ongoing.

