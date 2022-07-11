Russian missile attack on Chasovoy Yar: 20 dead are already known, - State Emergency Service (updated). PHOTO

Rescue and search and rescue operations at the site of a 5-story residential building in the town of Chasov Yar, destroyed as a result of shelling from the Russian Federation, continue. It is known about 20 dead.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service Department in the Donetsk region.







"Rescuers removed the body of one more dead person from the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar. As of 08:40, the staff of the Main Directorate identified and removed 18 dead people from the rubble, rescued 6 people killed in the rubble, and about 138 tons of destroyed elements of the building were cleared and disassembled, work is ongoing," the message says.

According to preliminary information, another 22 people may be under the rubble, including 1 child (a 9-year-old boy).

The State Emergency Service added: "As of 12:20 p.m., 20 dead people were found and removed from the rubble by the personnel of the Main Directorate, 8 people were rescued from the rubble, and the work is ongoing. 55 people and 7 pieces of equipment, two mobile cranes, and two loaders from local authorities were involved from the Main Department."

