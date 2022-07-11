ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16840 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 801 0
war (19669) shoot out (8553) police forces (1203) Donetsk region (1798)

Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russians made 13 strikes on 10 settlements. There are dead and wounded civilians. The police documented every war crime of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police of Ukraine.

"The occupiers shelled the cities of Bakhmut and Toretsk, the villages of Horikhove, Lastochkine, Stara Mykolaivka, Blizhnia Diliivka, Klishchiivka, Paraskoviivka, Zaitseve, Katerynivka. The enemy hit with 9M728 cruise missiles, artillery, tanks, Smerch, Uragan multiple rocket systems, - the message says.

Watch more: Punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer, - Zelenskyi about missile attack on Chasovoy Yar. VIDEO

The Russians used incendiary shells on civilians in Bakhmut. At least 7 houses burned down. The number of victims and destruction is determined by the police. In total, 69 civilian objects were destroyed: 54 residential buildings, including one multi-apartment building, a sports complex with a stadium, 13 garages, etc. In addition, in various areas of the region, the occupiers set fire to wheat fields as a result of shelling.

Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 01
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 02
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 03

Read more: Another person was rescued from under rubble of house destroyed by Russians in Chasiv Yar, - PO


Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 04
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 05
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 06
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 07
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 08
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 09
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 10
Within day, houses in Donetsk region were destroyed, fields with wheat burned. In Bakhmut, racists hit sports complex and stadium, - National Police 11

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 