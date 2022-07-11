5 186 43
"Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them," - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on Ukrainians to unite.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The escape of the occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is the punishment for them. But we must hold on, we must fight together on all fronts now - on the political, informational, and economic fronts, without showing weakness anywhere. In this war, we can only stand together - absolutely everyone, every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian woman," the president emphasized.
