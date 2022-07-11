ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13995 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
5 186 43
war (19669) Zelenskyi (3846)

"Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them," - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on Ukrainians to unite.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The escape of the occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is the punishment for them. But we must hold on, we must fight together on all fronts now - on the political, informational, and economic fronts, without showing weakness anywhere. In this war, we can only stand together - absolutely everyone, every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian woman," the president emphasized.

Watch more: Punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer, - Zelenskyi about missile attack on Chasovoy Yar. VIDEO

Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 01
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 02
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 03
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 04
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 05
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 06
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 07
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 08
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 09
Escape of occupiers from Ukrainian land is inevitable, as is punishment for them, - Zelenskyi 10

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 