Consequences of morning shelling of Kharkiv with rockets: 31 people were injured, including two children. 6 civilians died. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupiers, 6 civilians were killed. 31 people were injured, including two children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

"On July 11, 2022, around 10 a.m., the military of the aggressor countries carried out artillery fire from rocket salvo systems on residential areas in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv," the message reads.

According to the latest information, 31 people were injured, including two children aged 4 and 16. Six civilians were killed, including a 17-year-old boy with his father, who were passing by in a car during the shelling of the tire repair shop. Their bodies were mutilated by the explosion.

See more: Consequences of today's shelling of Kharkiv: occupiers only hit civilian buildings. PHOTOS

















