ENG
war (19669) shoot out (8553) Odesa region (382) prosecutor's office (319)

Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

Photo

In the afternoon of July 11, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled a resort village in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"Due to the rocket strikes, a residential building and a warehouse belonging to the SE "Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Sea Trade Port" suffered significant destruction. Also, within a radius of 1 km from the places of explosions, walls, roofs and windows were damaged in houses and commercial buildings. At least 5 private houses were destroyed. There have been no deaths or injuries," the prosecutor's office informed.

Law enforcement officers are conducting primary investigative actions. Debris from the rocket mechanism was found and removed at the scene. There are no military facilities in this area.

Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 01
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 02
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 03
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 04
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 05
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 06
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 07
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 08
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 09
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 10
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 11
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 12
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 13
Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutors office 14

