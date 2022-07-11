Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of July 11, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled a resort village in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"Due to the rocket strikes, a residential building and a warehouse belonging to the SE "Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Sea Trade Port" suffered significant destruction. Also, within a radius of 1 km from the places of explosions, walls, roofs and windows were damaged in houses and commercial buildings. At least 5 private houses were destroyed. There have been no deaths or injuries," the prosecutor's office informed.

Law enforcement officers are conducting primary investigative actions. Debris from the rocket mechanism was found and removed at the scene. There are no military facilities in this area.

