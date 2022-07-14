Father Yury Stasovsky carried body of his dead son Dmitry, with whom he fought in same battalion, from under fire - Butusov. PHOTO

Yuriy Stasovskyi and his son Dmytro serve together in the same battalion of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade. When the son died in battle, the father carried his body from the battlefield under fire.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on Facebook.

"The father and son went to war as volunteers. They fought together. They fought many battles together. And yesterday the son died in battle. And the father went to hell and personally carried his son's body out of the shelling. And he is sitting now, looking at the sky, and his son is next to him, and he cannot fall asleep. He remembers how he raised him, how he taught him, how he fought alongside his son..." he wrote.

According to Butusov, after the burial, the father will return to the front.