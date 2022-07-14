ENG
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych. PHOTOS

During the morning shelling of Mykolaiv, Russian troops targeted the centrally located Mykolaiv hotel.

City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The center of the city. Hotel "Mykolaiv". The building of the shopping and entertainment center opposite was also damaged by the shock wave and debris. Utility workers are working on the spot. They have already cleared the road from debris and garbage for cars. They are currently cleaning the rest of the surrounding area," he wrote.

v adds that the information regarding the dead or wounded as a result of shelling is currently being clarified.

In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 01
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 02
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 03
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 04
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 05
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 06
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 07
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 08
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 09
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 10
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 11
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 12
In Mykolaiv, rashysts hit hotel, - Mayor Senkovych 13

