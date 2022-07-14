Russians are carrying out airstrikes and are advancing, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian invaders launch airstrikes on populated areas of the Luhansk region and advance.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced this in Telegram.

"Many were interested in the question of why the occupiers needed to quickly conduct a population census. One of the reasons is the formation of a register of pensioners. According to our information, in a few days about 220 citizens applied to Severodonetsk for registration of pensions. This is from the remaining 8,000 population. It remains to be seen whether the Russians will pay them pensions. However, the occupation authorities have already adopted a resolution that "...entitles pensioners to take part in temporary work..." That is, they collected personal data and allowed people to participate in the demolition of the rubble. Probably, it was impossible to do this without "permission". They have found a workforce," the message reads.

At the same time, after a few days of relative relaxation, the situation at the front is getting worse again.

"The enemy launched 12 rocket and air strikes on populated areas on the border between Luhansk region and Donetsk region. Massive artillery and mortar attacks continue, and volley fire systems are used. Through small settlements, the Russians are trying to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut, which is why they are destroying everything in front of them. Now they are conducting an offensive in the direction of Verkhnokamyansky, hostilities are ongoing," he added.

Read more: Rashists have strengthened work of their DRGs in Luhansk Region: they go to Ukrainian checkpoints in form of Armed Forces, look for weak points, - Haidai





















