ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6675 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
3 153 4
war (19644) shoot out (8541) Zaporizhia (690)

Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Russian occupation forces fired cluster bombs at high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure in the village of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, the local outpatient clinic of family medicine was destroyed.

The projectile also hit a transformer, as a result of which almost 200 consumers were cut off.

See more: In Zaporizhzhia region, fields with crops are burning from enemy shells. Rashists continue to destroy infrastructure in Hulyaypole - RMA. PHOTOS

Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 01
Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 02
Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 03
Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 04
Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 05
Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells 06

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 