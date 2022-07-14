Rashists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with cluster shells. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces fired cluster bombs at high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure in the village of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, the local outpatient clinic of family medicine was destroyed.

The projectile also hit a transformer, as a result of which almost 200 consumers were cut off.

