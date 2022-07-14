Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at office building in Vinnytsia: 6 injured and 2 dead, including child. PHOTO

Russian troops hit an office building in Vinnytsia with three rockets.

This was announced by the head of the national police, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminarily, 3 Russian rockets were aimed at the building with office premises. The Officers' House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the strikes. Currently, we know of 6 wounded and 2 dead, including a small child.

A fire broke out at the landing site, and the fire spread to the parking lot. About 50 cars are burning there now. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire," the report said.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, published a photo from the site of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Vinnytsia, it is known about "arrivals"