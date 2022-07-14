ENG
As result of rocket attack on Mykolaiv, two schools were damaged - Senkevych. PHOTOS

War in Ukraine

Two schools were damaged as a result of the rocket attack on Mykolaiv

City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The racists continue to shell schools in Mykolaiv. This morning they targeted two of our educational institutions. These are the devastations left behind by their rockets. In one school, a part of the building was completely destroyed, in the other - windows, doors, damaged roof and facade were broken", - the message says.

According to preliminary information, 9 missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were fired at Mykolaiv today.

In addition to educational institutions, private business buildings, public transport, and apartment buildings were damaged.

Currently, we know of one injured person who required medical assistance.

