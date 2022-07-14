Missile attack on Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers: Search continues for 46 people with whom contact has been lost. PHOTOS

Pyrotechnicians, dog handlers and psychologists of the State Emergency Service work at the site of the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers in Vinnytsia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Yes, as of 15:55, 20 people (including three children) have died.

"52 people (including 3 children) were hospitalized, 34 of them are in serious condition. 55 buildings and 40 cars were damaged.

The search for 46 people with whom there is no contact is ongoing. 319 people were involved from the State Emergency Service. and 33 units techniques Pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot," the rescuers reported.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.



























