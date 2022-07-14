20 762 22
Wreckage of two missiles shot down by air defense near Vinnytsia was found. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
Fragments of missiles shot down by air defense near Vinnytsia on July 14 were found.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Air Forces Command.
Air defense forces destroyed two of the five "Kalibr" sea-based missiles.
It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.
It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. It was reported that 23 people died as a result of the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...