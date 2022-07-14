Wreckage of two missiles shot down by air defense near Vinnytsia was found. PHOTOS

Fragments of missiles shot down by air defense near Vinnytsia on July 14 were found.

Air defense forces destroyed two of the five "Kalibr" sea-based missiles.





Air defense forces destroyed two of the five "Kalibr" sea-based missiles.

As of 19:40 in Vinnytsia 23 people died, 64 people were hospitalized, 5 victims are in critical condition - State Emergency Service.





Russian Federation hit Vinnytsia with Caliber 3M-14E missiles, each weighing 1,770 kg, - city council.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. It was reported that 23 people died as a result of the shelling.