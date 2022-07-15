During day rashysts killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Donetsk RMA.

"On July 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Ivangrad, and Avdiivka. Another 7 people were wounded. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," the report says.

