ENG
Consequences of shelling of village school in Synelnykovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupiers fired a rocket at a school in the Synelnykovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"What remained of the village school in the Synelnykovskyi district... Russian barbarians fired a rocket at it at night," the head of the regional administration said.

Read more: Russians shelled Velika Kostromka and Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

Consequences of shelling of village school in Synelnykovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region 01
Consequences of shelling of village school in Synelnykovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region 02
Consequences of shelling of village school in Synelnykovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region 03

