ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4325 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
1 425 3
war (20063) shoot out (8650) police forces (1256) Donetsk region (1876)

Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian troops shelled 13 settlements in the Donetsk region during the day. Civilians died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communications.

As noted, the police have collected an evidence base for every war crime committed by the occupiers. Enemy shells hit residential buildings and the reservoir area.

"The occupiers attacked the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Toretsk, the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne, Orlivka, Maksimilianivka, Heorhiivka, Rozdolne, Pervomaiske, Voskresenske, Karlivka. The occupiers fired from artillery, "Hrad", and "Uragan" rocket systems. In general 17 strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region. Residents were killed and wounded," the report said.

According to law enforcement officials, 11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, a garage, and cars.

Read more: Over past day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 01
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 02
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 03
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 04
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 05
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 06
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 07
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 08
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 09
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 10
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 11
Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police 12

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 