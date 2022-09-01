Last day, occupiers launched 17 strikes on Donetsk region, there were casualties and destruction of civilian objects, - National Police. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled 13 settlements in the Donetsk region during the day. Civilians died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communications.

As noted, the police have collected an evidence base for every war crime committed by the occupiers. Enemy shells hit residential buildings and the reservoir area.

"The occupiers attacked the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Toretsk, the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne, Orlivka, Maksimilianivka, Heorhiivka, Rozdolne, Pervomaiske, Voskresenske, Karlivka. The occupiers fired from artillery, "Hrad", and "Uragan" rocket systems. In general 17 strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region. Residents were killed and wounded," the report said.

According to law enforcement officials, 11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, a garage, and cars.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.