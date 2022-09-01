ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4325 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
1 577 2
war (20063) Denmark (88) aid (1458)

Danish Foreign Minister, Kofod arrived on visit to Kyiv and announced further military aid to Ukraine. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod arrived on a visit to Kyiv to emphasize Denmark’s steadfast support to the Ukrainian people.

He noted this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I am happy to return to beautiful Kyiv to emphasize Denmark's unwavering support to the Ukrainian people. So far, we have provided more than 400 million euros in military support - and there will be more," Kofod wrote.

He assured of Denmark's long-term support for Ukraine.

Danish Foreign Minister, Kofod arrived on visit to Kyiv and announced further military aid to Ukraine 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 