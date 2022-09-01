The main losses of the Russian infantry now are the losses of mercenaries who sign 3- and 6-month contracts.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Here, for example, Serhiy Oleksiyovich Kostochkin, a native of Bolhiv district, Tver region, signed a three-month contract for service in the 252nd motorized rifle regiment of the 3rd motorized rifle division on July 9, but he could not even receive his first salary - on August 3, these documents were taken from his body soldiers of the 81st Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svyatohirsk," - notes Butusov.

According to him, with a 3-month contract, preparation involves 1 week, with a 6-month contract - 2 weeks.

"And that's all, right away to the front. And we have more and more such three-month contracts popping up among the trophy documents. The crisis with the infantry in the Russian Armed Forces is not being resolved, but is getting worse, no one wants to storm and conduct contact battles, the special forces and the Wagnerites do not want to take risks, Kadyrov fights only in Tik-Tok. Fools from a Russian province who do not understand where they got to, believe the Russian media, and carry out reconnaissance by fighting with their heads are being set up," the journalist adds.

