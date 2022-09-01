Occupied Kherson Region: "Day of Knowledge" at gunpoint and being brainwashed from first lesson - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Kherson Region, from the first lesson, children who went to educational institutions captured by the enemy found themselves under Russian propaganda.

This is stated by Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers began the educational process in enthusiastic schools in Kherson region. According to eyewitnesses, from the very first lesson children began to be brainwashed by Russian propaganda and fake history," the report says.

It is emphasized that there are few people willing to study according to Russian programs.

Also, as noted in the OVA, there are armed guards of the Rosgvardia in schools.

According to "Most", in Kherson the "Day of Knowledge" was held at gunpoint, the occupants conduct a mandatory inspection of the belongings of people who entered the school building. Theoretically, the Russian Guard could also become a "convoy," if the decision is made to "evacuate" the children, the newspaper says.

At the same time, the question of how the children can be made safe if an artillery shell or missile hits the school remains open. And this is quite possible, given that the missiles shot down by the Russian air defense system hit the apartment buildings, the newspaper informs.





