Russians are called to war with Ukraine by advertisements in kindergartens, churches, and buses. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET World War in Ukraine
A covert mobilization campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Those who sign the contract are promised a large salary and social respect.
Photo of the leaflets with which Russians are urged to go to war, published by a Russian opposition newspaper "Grani", reports Censor.NЕТ.
In the Novosibirsk region, a call to sign a contract was placed on a stand in the "Golden Key" kindergarten. The manager says she doesn't know who posted the flyer.
In Yekaterinburg, the contract with the Russian army is advertised at bus stops, in Novosibirsk - in subway cars.
In Yaroslavl, advertisements were simply printed on bills for housing and communal services.
In the Leningrad region, the Russian Orthodox Church joined the covert mobilization.
Most Russians are lured to war by high salaries. However, the amount offered differs depending on the region. For example, in Veliky Novgorod they promise from 1 million rubles for six months. In Ulyanovsk they are going to pay from 220 thousand rubles per month.
In Yekaterinburg, billboards advertise the private military company "Wagner".
Muscovites are lured into the war by the alleged need to support the children of Donbass. But they are promised that "everything will work" with the Russian military - up to the conquest of the moon.
Against this background, the advertisement of the "Party of the Dead" - an artistic and political project whose participants organize anti-war performances and pickets - looks organic.
