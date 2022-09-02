Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupants: S-300 missiles destroyed "Locomotive" Sports Complex. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupying forces, the premises of the "Locomotive" sports complex were destroyed.

This was stated by the Head of RMA Oleh Synehubov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"At around midnight, the Russians destroyed the premises of the "Locomotive" sports complex named after H. Kirpa in the Kholodnohirskyi district with S-300 rocket strikes," he said.

According to Synegubov, the swimming pool and the modern boxing club were destroyed.

