Forest fire that broke out in Sumy region after enemy shelling spread to territory of Russian Federation, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO

As a result of enemy shelling of the border of the Sumy region, a forest fire broke out, which later spread to the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"During the day, the Russians fired fifty mines and shells on Krasnopillia. There were a total of three shellings of different territories of the community, as a result of one of them the forest caught fire. However, it was not possible to extinguish the fire, because it was burning at "0" itself and there was a great risk for the rescuers.

But the nature is also fighting for Ukraine: the wind was in the direction of Russia and the fire spread to that side, causing the Russians a lot of trouble from the consequences of their own shelling," the official wrote.

As a result of shelling on the territory of Ukraine, about a hectare was burned, including a forest and a field. "Currently, there is no fire on our territory," - emphasized Zhyvytsky.

