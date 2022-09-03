Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian missiles that enemy directed at Dnipro, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked the area at night with cruise missiles, "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The night was very noisy... The Russians attacked the area with cruise missiles, Grads and heavy artillery...

In the Dnipro region, our military shot down all 5 Russian missiles that the enemy directed at the Dnipro. Falling debris caused several fires. Firefighters extinguished the flames. No one was hurt.

Russian "Grads" and heavy artillery struck the Nikopol district. It passed without casualties or injuries.

No destruction in Nikopol. In Marhanka, several houses, farm buildings, cars and gas pumps were mutilated.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the Shirokiv community came under enemy fire. There is destruction of private houses. People are unharmed," the message reads.

