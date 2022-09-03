2 609 9
Russia fired 8 missiles at Kramatorsk. Damaged rubber warehouses. There is wounded man in serious condition - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS
On the night of September 3, Russian occupation forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
City mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on the consequences of the night enemy attack on Kramatorsk, Censor.NET informs.
He noted that 8 rockets hit industrial facilities and humanitarian aid warehouses.
"The guard was injured, he is in serious condition," Honcharenko added.
