Ammunition detonated at exhibition in Chernihiv, children were injured, - mass media. PHOTOS

In Chernihiv, in the historical part of the city, on Val, on September 3, around 01:30 p.m., an explosion rang out. As a result, children were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by a correspondent of Suspilne.

According to preliminary information, an exhibition of ammunition was held near the art museum, one of which detonated.

Ambulance and rescuers are working on the spot.

More details will be later.

See more: In Chernihiv, ecologists recorded crimes of Russian Federation for lawsuit in international court. PHOTOS







