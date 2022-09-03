AFU destroyed recreation complex in Kherson, where occupiers and traitors lived, - mass media. PHOTOS

Several very powerful explosions rang out in occupied Kherson. Local residents report the destruction by the AFU of the "Zateryanny Mir" recreation complex, which belongs to Volodymyr Saldo.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kherson online publication MOST.

In local publications, the people of Kherson write that after the explosions in a large part of the city, the occupying mobile communications disappeared, they also write about interruptions in the work of the Internet provider "SkyNet" controlled by the occupiers.





As noted, in the "Zateryanny Mir" spa complex, where there were also hotel rooms for customers who liked to "have a good rest in an intimate environment." It is known that the occupiers and traitors who collaborated with them lived in the institution for a long time. It is known that many occupiers left there recently. It is not known whether it was a rotation and whether a new party of invaders settled in the "Zateryanny Mir". But it is on the top floor that the hotel rooms are located, where the occupants probably lived.