5 loud explosions rang out at Melitopol airfield captured by Russian troops, - Mayor Fedorov. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, loud explosions rang out in the area of the airfield captured by the Russians.

This was reported by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"5 loud explosions occurred at the Melitopol airfield captured by the occupiers, where they tried to deploy their military equipment probably 10 times," the message reads.

According to Fedorov, the resistance forces once again turned the occupiers' attempts into thick black smoke.

